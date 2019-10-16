Masisi Wants Presidential Nomination Process Reviewed

Wants criterion changed from 1000 supporters for nominees to 29 parliamentary candidates for parties

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: There is a need to review the Constitution of Botswana because the process of making presidential nominations is flawed and needs amending, the President Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

In the President’s view, the requirements to meet to become a presidential nominee contradict and misrepresent the primary purpose of the provision.

Masisi said this at the official launch of the BDP parliamentary candidate for Francistown West, Ignatius Moswaane, last Sunday. Instead of a presidential nominee being supported by 1000 party activists, the proposed person should have at least 29 parliamentary candidates, he proposed. This is because no one can form a government with less than 29 constituencies.

“If an outright win needs 29 parliamentary seats, why should the process allow people as presidential candidates when their party has candidates in less 29 than constituencies?, he queried. “My view is that presidential hopefuls should be people whose parties are represented in 29 or more constituencies.”

Only the President of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), Biggie Butale, is a presidential nominee whose party has less 29 parliamentary candidates. The Alliance for Progressives (AP) has 40 parliamentary candidates while the main contenders, the ruling BDP and the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), are represented in all 57 constituencies.

The Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) and the Real Alternative Party (RAP) did not forward names of presidential candidates.