MASISI’S PROTOCOL OFFICER TESTS NEGATIVE

Coordinator of the Covid-19 Task Force Dr.Kereng Masupu has confirmed that the results of President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s protocol officer, who was said to have tested positive of corona virus this week, have returned back negative.

The Botswana Gazette has been informed that three of his latest samples returned negative. This discovery was made yesterday. The said officer is expected to be discharged from the Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital soon.

However, this twist of events has brought divisions and tension within the Covid-19 Task Force. Some are of the view that the test kits used, are to blame for the faulty results. Nonetheless, Dr Masupu argues that the tests kits are performing as expected.

“We still have the GPH issue, to this date we still do not know which results are correct,” said a source within the Task Force.