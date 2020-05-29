MOLALE ORDERS PROBE INTO P1M TOILETS
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Eric Molale has just announced that government will conduct an investigation into the recent constructions of schools ablution blocks.
An ablution block existing of 10 toilets was recently said to have costed the Kweneng District Council P1 million. It was also discovered this week, that another ablution block in Maun costed the North West District Council P1 million.
Molale further revealed no school will be allowed to re-open until the ablution blocks constructions are completed. Schools are expected to re-open on 2nd June 2020.