Moswaane faces suspension

Pro-Moswaane elders want to meet Masisi

Delegation is worried suspension of Moswaane’s launch could lead to suspension from the party on the eve of elections

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Members of the BDP in Francistown West have appointed a 12-person delegation of elders to meet President Mokgweetsi Masisi over the postponement of the launch of Ignatius Moswaane as the party candidate.

Infact, the delegation wants to persuade the President Masisi to suspend investigations into Moswaane until after the 2019 general elections in October.

The outspoken Moswaane, whose disciplinary hearing is yet to come, recently had his official launch suspended to make way for investigations after he made controversial remarks about the multi-million water project on a private radio station. It is understood that the delegation is worried that Moswaane could ultimately be suspended from the party and so be unable to stand as its candidate in the imminent elections.

“What our party is doing is suicidal because it is now disadvantaging our candidate to retain the constituency,” a member of the delegation told The Gazette yesterday. “The way Moswaane clarified the controversial tender is not related to the party. This is a national issue, hence Moswaane tried to clarify it to the nation.”

Reached for comment, Moswaane confirmed the appointment of the delegation but would not be drawn into discussing the matter extensively. “I am not in a position to discuss the issue, but what I can only confirm is that the constituency resolved to appoint a delegation of elders to meet the President over what happened to my launch,” he said. “The voters are very disheartened about what is currently happening to my candidacy and they fear that I might be barred from representing the party.”

Moswaane is the incumbent MP for Francistown West.