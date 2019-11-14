Muzila makes irregular pitch for the mayoralty

Her critics say she seems to know the results before they are announced

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: Former Mayor of Francistown, Sylvia Muzila’s expression of interest in the mayoral seat for Francistown has sparked controversy around the process of specially nominated councillors.

Muzila, who was mayor for Botswana’s second city during the term that ended before the October 23 poll, did not run in the elections – making her behaviour all the more intriguing. Her critics say she seems to know the outcome before the process is completed. She is already canvassing for support within the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

“I can confirm that the former mayor is vying for a comeback,” said one councillor. “However, I wonder how that is possible because she is neither an elected councillor nor a nominated councillor. And she is optimistic about things even before the list of released.”

Those already approached by her say Muzila believes she left unfinished business and has a vision for the city. However, efforts to engage her proved futile as her phone was unreachable and she did not respond to questions by text message.

Though irregular, the former mayor has joined two elected BDP councillors in the contest for the mayoralty. These are former deputy mayor Godisang Radisigo and youthful Councillor for Itekeng Lesego Kwambala.

The new Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Eric Molale, declined to comment. “I do not know anything about what you are talking about. Go and ask those who applied for nomination,” he said and hung up.