Netflix and Amazon intergrate with Dstv Explorer

In its annual results presentation, MultiChoice South Africa announced that it has signed a deal with Netflix and Amazon to bring the streaming services operated by these companies to its new Explora decoder. This publication contacted Multichoice Botswana to confirm if this is a spillover development that will cater for Batswana subscribers.

Corporate Affairs Manager at Multichoice Botswana, Thembile Legwaila in an interview briefly said whilst they are excited about the recently signed partnership agreements with two major Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) players they will provide a official announcement soon.