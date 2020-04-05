NOLLY ON DISINFECTING COVID -19 CAMPAIGN

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

A local company is disinfecting spaces around the country free of charge as its contribution to the fight against COVID-19, The Botswana Gazette has established.

The Director of the company has told this publication that he was inspired by John F. Kennedy, the late American president, when he said ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country. With this in mind, Raymond Malinga of Nolly Cleaning Services launched a national disinfection campaign to cleanse critical places around the country free of charge.

“China pulled all the stops to disinfect all spaces to fight the Coronavirus and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommends daily disinfection on frequently touched surfaces,” Malinga said in an interview. “There is no point in washing our hands while we continue to touch surfaces that are likely to be contaminated. We have already disinfected buses, taxis, and cabs in Gaborone for free. We hope our humble contribution will go some distance in assisting the government to fight this pandemic.”

Malinga’s company produces chemicals that are approved by the Botswana Bureau of Standards (BOBS), the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and America’s Centres for Disease Control (CDC). One of Nolly’s all surface disinfectants contains 70% methanol, cresylic acid pale water while another (Organitox) contains Iso Prop Alcohol, BAC 50, NP9 and Pine Oil.

All the products are suitable for surface use. After the disinfectants are applied, they should be allowed to dry before anyone can be in contact with the surface. The length of surface protection depends on frequency of use. But if disinfection is done regularly, sanitising can ensure that occupants remain protected.

Said Malinga: “We have also helped to disinfect the Ramatlabama, Tlokweng and Kazungula border posts. Our next plan is to disinfect all trucks at different border posts with the help of a sponsor because we have been diverting our funds to cover a lot of spaces. This exercise is estimated to costs P250 000 including chemicals, meals and accommodation. Puma Energy has offered us transport and fuel to the value of P12 000.”

Regarding households, Malinga recommended the use of home detergents to disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, floors and countertops.

“Bleach can be diluted with cold water to make an effective disinfectant against bacteria and many viruses, including the Coronavirus,” he said. “But bleach solutions are very hard on the skin and should not be used as a substitute for hand washing or hand sanitisers.”