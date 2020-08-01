OVER 16 HUMAN TRAFFICKING CASES IN BOTSWANA

According to the Human Trafficking statistics in Botswana, from February 2019 to date the country has sixteen(16) cases that are before the courts and a total of forty nine (49) victims of human trafficking that need shelter, access to health facilities, food, clothing and other forms of protection.

This was revealed by the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Thomas Kagiso Mmusi yesterday at the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons commemoration in Gaborone.