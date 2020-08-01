OVER 600 FTOWN BUSINESSES NON-COMPLIANT TO COVID-19 REQUIREMENTS
Francistown City Council (FCC) Town Clerk Lopang Pule said they found 606 businesses which were non compliant to COVID-19 health requirements in that town.
The Council ran an operation aimed at establishing whether or not businesses observed the health requirements. Addressing FCC special council Lopang revealed that as of May to date, they visited 3456 businesses.
Out of this number 606 were found to have been non compliant. Pule said the businesses lacked infrared thermometers, used substandard sanitizers and also had no COVID-19 registers.
“Majority of these establishments are shops. We warmed those that were not in compliance and advised them to follow the protocols ,”Pule revealed. He said some have been closed down.
To ensure compliance Pule said the council has since beefed up the monitoring team.