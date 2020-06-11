P15M ELECTIONS BILL FOR DISS
World of Oath, a company that was engaged by the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) is demanding P15 million for the elections services they rendered to the DISS at the instance of its director,Brigadier Peter Magosi.
The company through its lawyers Lerumo Mogobe attorneys is threatening to spill the beans should Magosi continue with his attitude to threaten them for demanding their money for the services rendered for the controversial 2019 elections.
The company has further warned that should the details of the services be discussed in court the integrity of the DISS will seriously dented.It is for this reasons that they urge Magosi to pay or wait for the tell-all court process.
The company has given the DISS 30 days to pay the whooping P15 million charge or to face the music in court. They have further revealed that upon demanding their pay, Magosi vowed to teach them a lesson by using available government resources at his disposal.