P15M ELECTIONS BILL FOR DISS

World of Oath, a company that was engaged by the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DISS) is demanding P15 million for the elections services they rendered to the DISS at the instance of its director,Brigadier Peter Magosi.

The company through its lawyers Lerumo Mogobe attorneys is threatening to spill the beans should Magosi continue with his attitude to threaten them for demanding their money for the services rendered for the controversial 2019 elections.