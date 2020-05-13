P20m Made From cops, soldiers and Jail Guards

“Though the communication suggests that the contributions are voluntary, we all know that a request from he highest authority, in the culture of disciplined forces, is a command. Our men and women in uniform are part of the frontline and have had to carry a heavier workload when we all took the backseat and worked from home. It is unfair to subject them to additional financial strain. I therefore urge you to re- verse the call for donations by the head of the police and army. Let those in the disciplined forces who wish to contribute follow the same procedure set for every Motswana. They can deposit directly to the advertised ac- counts and not through their superiors.”

The University of Botswana’s policy analyst and social worker, Professor Keitseope Nthomang, has likened the contributions to double taxation. The government, Nthomang said, must assume full responsibility for fighting the disease without abusing the vulnerabilities of some communities or individuals to press them for contributions. “You don’t force patriotism and I cannot think of any other way these communities have to show their patriotism than what they are doing currently as front- liners in the fight against this pandemic,” he added.