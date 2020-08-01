POLICE PROMISE TO BE STRICTER DURING THE GREATER GABORONE ZONE LOCKDOWN

The Botswana Police Services (BPS) is going to tighten its operations during the Greater Gaborone Zone lockdown period, BPS spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Dipheko Motube has told this publication.

Motube said, “We have stepped up our operation. Batswana do not take the COVID-19 regulations and protocols serious. This time around we are going to be tougher than before,” he said.