PPC Strengthens Local Enterprises

Over the years, PPC Cement Botswana has been committed to growing and partnering with local enterprises to assist them in expanding their businesses and realise the opportunities available to them.

“This partnership has worked to strengthen the local economy while bolstering the success of a number of SMMEs. The strategic goal is to assist SMMEs have well established businesses that will create employment in the country. SMMEs provide job creation, and contribute significantly to the country’s GDP. Employment is a huge driving force behind economic growth and sustainable development” said PPC Botswana Head of Business Unit Tuelo Botlhole.

According to Botlhole, PPC assisted the Molepolole based women owned company called How To Us which benefited a fully built warehouse.

Further, he said a Kopong based hardware store called Rapha Shammah has also recieved some operational aid from PPC, which has boosted their sales.

Botlhole said the various businesses that have received a boost from PPC have created employment in various communities.

PPC Botswana currently has various agents traveling around the country to identify SMMEs that will soon receive a boost.

“This programme is open to SMME that are more into brick making and hardware enterprise.

It is important that as an established company we play a role in making sure that SMMEs are supported because they heavily contribute to the country’s GDP,” Botlhole stated.

How To Us spokesperson Tuduetso Puso said PPC Botswana has enabled them to be industry ready. She said the company will soon export textiles.

“Whether it is providing 100 percent locally produced products, or contributing towards the growth of various communities around the country, PPC exists to empower Batswana to experience a better quality of life.” Botlhole concluded.