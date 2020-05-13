PRESIDENT MASISI RECEIVES P20 MILLION FROM COPS AND SOLDIERS TODAY

President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has applauded Botswana Defence force and the Botswana Police Service for their twenty million pula donation to the Covid-19 relief fund.

Receiving the donation this afternoon at the State House, President Masisi said the contribution will go a long way in realising the fiscal interventions needed to guarantee a continued and dignified life for citizens as well as augment Government’s efforts to resuscitate economic sectors that have been adversely affected by Covid-19.