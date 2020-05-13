PRESIDENT MASISI RECEIVES P20 MILLION FROM COPS AND SOLDIERS TODAY
President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has applauded Botswana Defence force and the Botswana Police Service for their twenty million pula donation to the Covid-19 relief fund.
Receiving the donation this afternoon at the State House, President Masisi said the contribution will go a long way in realising the fiscal interventions needed to guarantee a continued and dignified life for citizens as well as augment Government’s efforts to resuscitate economic sectors that have been adversely affected by Covid-19.
President Masisi said the donation reinforces the commitment by both institutions to protecting the lives of Batswana.
“It is a demonstration that their dedication and service to the nation of Botswana is not just in words but also in deeds,” he added.
President Masisi also commended frontline personnel, particularly Medical Doctors, Nurses, Social Workers, the Police, the Army, Immigration and the Botswana Unified Revenue Officers for their service in the fight against the spread and transmission of COVID-19 in Botswana.
President Masisi urged Batswana to continue supporting frontliners’ efforts by adhering to health regulations that have been put in place to fight covid-19.
“Let us also continue to maintain social distancing and ensure that we regularly wash our hands with clean water and soap or use sanitizers where available.”