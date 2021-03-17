President, VP must be first to take Covishield vaccine

MoH says a draft vaccination programme has been devised

MPHO MATSHEDISO

President Mokgweetsi Masisi and Vice President Slumber Tsogwane should be the first to take the Indian vaccine in order to prove that it is not a dummy, the president of the Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF), Biggie Butale, has said.

“The vaccinating should be beamed live on TV so as to prove to Batswana that the vaccine is no placebo,” Butale said in an interview. “In Botswana, the truth always comes out one way or the other.”

Regarding what is being purported as a vaccination plan on social media, Butale said priority should be given to the elderly. “Everyone with a higher chance of survival must come after the elderly,” he asserted. “We must first save our parents, for they are most at risk of not surviving.”

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, Dr Lemogang Kwape, says he is not aware of any list of the order of vaccination priority. “Who generated the list? I think you should get in touch with the coordination team,” the minister said.

Upon being contacted, the Coordinator of the COVID-19 Task Force, Dr Kereng Masupu, also relayed The Botswana Gazette on. The Chief Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Doreen Motshegwa, said a draft of the vaccination plan has been put together. “A draft has been put together but I cannot divulge any information until it has been finalized,” Motshegwa said.

Meanwhile, a source says several high ranking government officials may already have been vaccinated secretly with the Covishield vaccine. The verity of this could not be established at the time of going to press.