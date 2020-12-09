PROBE INTO KILLING OF NAMIBIANS COMPLETED

Namibian President Geingob confirms receiving report and calls BDF “trigger happy”

BDF says it will ignore Geingob’s tirade

TEFO PHEAGE

A report on the controversial killing of four Namibians by the anti-poaching unit of the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) has been completed and is ready for assessment by the two countries.

The probe followed an agreement at the highest levels of the two countries between President Mogweetsi Masisi of Botswana and President Hage Geingob of Namibia who met at the height of simmering tensions after the killings of the Namibians, aged between 36 and 48, along the Chobe River on November 5.

Sources say despite having asked for a probe into the matter, the Namibians seem to have long passed the verdict that the killings were unjustified.

Namibian President Geingob said last week that he had received the report and would be studying it. However, he launched into a tirade in which he characterised the BDF as “trigger happy”.

Responding to this publication, Colonel Tebo Dikole of the BDF said they would not be responding to Geingob’s utterances to his cabinet.

Even so, it is understood that the matter has rubbed the BDF the wrong way and has been escalated to the country’s leadership as a diplomatic issue.