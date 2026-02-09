Promised P56 Billion Up in Smoke

Tataki Mine, recently reopened with promises to inject P56 billion into Botswana’s economy, has been placed under provisional liquidation just months later

GAZETTE REPORTER

The much-anticipated revival of Tataki Mine, formerly Tati Nickel Mine, which was expected to inject P56 billion (US$4.2 billion) into Botswana’s economy over the next decade, is now facing an abrupt halt following a High Court order.

COURT ORDERS PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATION

Lobatse Judge Reuben Lekorwe directed that Tataki Mining Company (Pty) Ltd be placed under provisional liquidation. The order, issued after a petition by Grindwell (Pty) Ltd t/a Discovery, appointed Kopanang Tshekiso as provisional liquidator with broad powers over the company’s operations and accounts. The liquidation proceedings are scheduled for further hearing on 20 March 2026.

Under the court order, the provisional liquidator may continue or discontinue the business, terminate or uphold contracts, and assume full control over the company’s bank accounts, excluding current directors and signatories.

PROMISES VS REALITY

The mine, situated near Matsiloje in the North East District, had been projected to contribute 1.5 percent to Botswana’s GDP, create 400 direct jobs and 3,000 indirect positions, and serve as a cornerstone for the country’s critical minerals industry. Global Critical Resources (GCR) Corporation, a U.S.-based firm, acquired the Phoenix mine from the liquidated Tati Nickel Mining Company last year for US$15 million, promising an investment of US$200 million over the next decade.

At the official reopening, GCR Executive Chairperson Cevdet Caner described Tataki as a “world-class operation” set to produce nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum-group metals, and precious metals. Caner emphasised value addition, skills transfer, and sustainable partnerships with local communities, noting that investing in critical minerals is “essential for Botswana’s future.”

ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL IMPACTS

The liquidation casts serious doubt on the promised P56 billion revenue and leaves the fate of early employees and local contractors uncertain. Analysts warn that Tataki’s collapse could undermine investor confidence in Botswana’s critical minerals sector, potentially delaying the economic diversification the country has long pursued.

For Francistown and the wider North East region, the promise of jobs, industrial growth, and technology transfer now hangs in limbo. The case raises pressing questions about due diligence, corporate governance, and the sustainability of large-scale foreign-led mining ventures in Botswana.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

Once hailed as a symbol of Botswana’s mining resurgence, Tataki Mine now faces an uncertain future. With the provisional liquidation in place, the P56 billion economic dream appears increasingly at risk, highlighting how quickly grand announcements and lofty projections can unravel.

