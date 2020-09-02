PS UNABLE TO REVEAL PRESIDENT MASISI’S TRAVEL COSTS

Making re-submissions on the financials and governance of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs Governance and Public Administration this morning, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry, Thato Raphaka said it was impossible to unbundle the cost of President Mokgweetsi Masisi and VP, Slumber Tsogwane’s travels.

“I was requested to come with a figure that sums up their official, political and personal travels but it was difficult.” he announced before PAC.

Answering the question on the total cost of Government spending on the COVID-19 Task Force Team officials, Raphaka said for the period of April to date, Government has paid about P2 million