PSP fingered in ‘costly’ DPP blunders

Elias Magosi allegedly instructed DCEC to hand P100bn case dossier to DPP

TEFO PHEAGE

It emerges that the Permanent Secretary to the President, Elias Magosi, allegedly played a part in wrestling the half-baked P100 billion case from the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Botswana Gazette has established that when the case became a bone of contention between the two departments, an order came from the PSP to DCEC to hand the dossier and everything pertaining to the matter over to the DPP.

This was when DCEC was against the matter going forward, as it still is, on grounds of insufficient evidence. DCEC maintained that it had no docket but handed all documentation through a savingram to the DPP.

The PSP had not responded to this publication’s questions on whether his actions were not interference and if he did instruct DCEC to hand the case over to the DPP.

“I will attend to the questions,” he said when The Gazette reminded him of the questions sent to him on Sunday last week.

The PSP and the head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security Service, Peter Magosi, are first cousins. Peter has since vanished from the case after once stating that a time would come when he would be vindicated.

The suspects have slapped the state with counter suits and want P105 million for damages. DCEC and the Bank of Botswana, from which the staggering amounts of money allegedly disappeared, have long washed their hands off the matter.