Ram, Farouk and Kebonang pull rank for Kgosi

In addition to the powerful triumvirate, Kgosi has had Richard Miles of AfrinIntel and construction management specialist Liver Tembo swear to court that BURS should leave him alone because the ex-spy chief is as clean as a whistle. Staff Writers TEFO PHEAGE & LAWRENCE SERETSE report.

Former minister Sadique Kebonang and millionaire businessmen Ramachandran Ottapathu and Farouk Ismail of Choppies fame have formed a powerful triumvirate to rescue ex-spy chief Isaac Kgosi from his tax troubles with Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS), The Botswana Gazette has established.

BURS is demanding P10 million in unpaid taxes from Kgosi.

The intention of the triumvir is multi-pronged. It is aimed at clearing their names and that of an embattled longtime ally and business partner, Kgosi, who is purportedly lying in a hospital bed in Malaysia. The powerful men are also angry that despite being implicated in the Kgosi maelstrom, the taxman has not bothered to question them to at least get their side of the story about their transactions with the ex-spy chief.

Some of Kgosi’s seized properties were financed by the Choppies owners who were his business partners through his company, Silver Shadows, which was a shareholder in Choppies.

BURS has slapped Kgosi with a P10 million tax bill which Kgosi is protesting and Choppies is implicated by virtue of having contributed to some of the riches of the ex-spy chief. Formation of the pro-Kgosi triumvirate has coincided with fresh court documents in which Kgosi says BURS owes him money in tax refunds.

Ram and Farouk have deposed supporting affidavits to clear Kgosi’s name and rescue him from the long arm of the law. In the affidavits, the two confirm that they have made certain transactions with Kgosi and dismiss BURS allegations of money laundering and undeclared income issues against Kgosi. They also confirm that they have made contributions in some of Kgosi’s properties.

The affidavits say some transactions were the results of business partnerships and loans to Kgosi loans on account of their business relationship. The loans, they say, would be recouped at the time of distribution of dividends. As at June 2014, Kgosi’s shares in Choppies were worth P17 million. According to the tax law, dividends are tax free and it is not necessary to declare them in tax returns.

Kgosi’s controversial relationship with Choppies and personal commercial benefits from the giant retailer in gifts of shares and other payments were seen by the Directorate on Corruption and Economic Crimes (DCEC) as amounting to conflict with his public responsibility of ensuring that investigation of Choppies was conducted properly and that vetting of Choppies expatriates from India was done in terms of Section 31 of the Corruption and Economic Crimes Act.

Sadique Kebonang

In the mix is Sadique Kebonang, the former Minister of Minerals, Green Technology and Energy who is currently facing charges of corruption and money laundering who is a close and long time ally of Choppies and its owners. Kebonang, a lawyer by profession whose law firm was used to transfer money from the Choppies men to Kgosi, has also deposed an affidavit in which he explains the transactions in support of the ex-spy chief. In the affidavit, Kebonang confirms the transactions to Kgosi which he says were in accordance with instructions from his clients, Ram and Farouk, who were Kgosi’s business partners and associates. Like these two, he rubbishes BURS’s money laundering claims and says there was nothing unusual or exciting about the transactions.

Enter Richard Miles

Another who has deposed a supporting affidavit in support of Kgosi is Richard Miles, who is the owner of AfricIntel, a company that had close ties with the DISS when Kgosi was the director general of the secret service. A BURS raid on Kgosi allegedly turned up evidence that Miles had given Kgosi close to 150 prime breed cattle under questionable circumstances.

Investigations by DCEC are that some time in 2010, DISS allegedly fraudulently awarded AfricIntel a tender worth P100 million to train the secret agency’s intelligence and security personnel.

Kgosi’s properties, including his farm, money, his Phakalane home and motor vehicles, remain seized by the state.

Liver Tembo

There is also Liver Tembo. The man who recently clashed with the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for declaring him dead has resurrected to offer his long time ally support to escape the wrath of the taxman. In his affidavit, Tembo repeats his story that in 2006, his company was engaged by Kgosi to provide project management services for construction of the house at Lot 61299, Phakalane. He adds that he was advised that Kgosi and his wife had obtained a loan from Barclays Bank amounting to P953, 846.26. Kgosi, says Tembo, informed him that he was personally financing the initial stages of the project with P278, 000 because the loan had not yet paid out.

When Kgosi came back from his international studies, a reconciliation of materials used and payment made to the subcontractor was carried out by both LT and Associates and Kgosi. The reconciliation, according to Tembo, showed that amount spent for work done at the time was about P400, 000 and LT and Associates was owed about P478, 000. His company had used some of the money for other expenses and could not repay the amount of P478, 000 at once. Kgosi, he says, then requested that funds be returned with interest if not paid in full because the family needed money to finish the house as they were already paying back the mortgage. Tembo is on record as saying Kgosi was so serious about the demand that “he even threatened me with litigation”.

When his company started repaying, it was by cheque with interest over a period of two to three years. These payments, according to Tembo, were sometimes made directly to a Mr (Nsingo) Jere as part of his labour costs or given to Mr Jere for onward transmission to client since he was still working with them. The amount paid back was P525, 000 with interest.