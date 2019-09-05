Ram gets his way, defeats old board members

Choppies shareholders have just voted against the adjournment of the Emergency General Meeting, which the board wanted adjourned to allow suspended CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu to attend.disciplinary hearing first.

The shareholders will now proceed to vote on whether Ram should be reinstated as CEO or not. Further the shareholders will vote for or against Ram’s choice of additional board appointees against those nominated by the board.

The new Choppies board members as per the shareholders vote are:

Farouk Ismail

Ram Otthapathu

Rom Pritchard

Carol Jean Howard