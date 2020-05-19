Despite reports alleging that President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s relationship with Spy Chief Peter Magosi has reached a boiling point, the two travelled together to Harare, Zimbabwe this morning.

Magosi alongside Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Kabo Morwaeng accompanied Masisi to the an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security Cooperation (Organ) Troika.