Standard Chartered Bank continues to support the efforts of all involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. As global numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to increase, Botswana continues to be on the alert. For this reason, Standard Chartered has donated 5,000 N95 face masks to the value of P510,000 to the Botswana Police Service for use by police officers nationwide.

This donation forms part of Standard Chartered Botswana’s ongoing commitment of being “Here for good” for the people of Botswana. Standard Chartered has to date, contributed approximately P5.6 million to Botswana’s COVID-19 Relief efforts. The donation included a P1 million contribution to the National COVID-19 Relief Fund, a USD 300,000 (approximately P3.6 million) contribution to the Botswana Red Cross Society and a donation-in-kind of Personal Protective Equipment to the value of P500,000 to the Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital.

Standard Chartered Botswana recognises the critical role that the Botswana Police Service continues to play at the front line in managing the pandemic through various interventions, which include, but are not limited to; crowd control and maintenance of social distancing protocols, manning of traffic and inter-zonal boundaries as well as playing the pivotal role of escorting trucks supplying Botswana with essential goods.

Speaking at the handover, Standard Chartered CEO, Mpho Masupe expressed gratitude to the Botswana Police Service for their dedication and hard work, saying; “Often times when we think of the front line workers, our focus is on those in the Medical fraternity, today we would like to pay tribute to the disciplined forces for their unwavering commitment to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is because of you, that we feel safe and protected. Discipline has been maintained due to the incredible work you are doing. We also wish to recognise that the BPS has once again been recognised by the World Internal Security and Police Index Report as the Best Police Service in Africa, and for this reason, our donation serves as encouragement for you to keep serving diligently.”

When receiving the donation, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Solomon Mantswe remarked; “The donation will go a long way in assisting us to continue to protect and serve, and to do so whilst ensuring our officers are protected.” He highlighted that the masks will assist as the county continues to protect itself against the onslaught of this pandemic.