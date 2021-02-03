Response to False and Misleading Information Circulating on Social Media

Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital warns the public about a video and a WhatsApp message circulating on multiple social media platforms driving FALSE and potentially harmful information about the Hospital.

The incorrect video and message are titled “COVID-19 on strike, Sir Ketumile is full, 4 ambulances to bring COVID patients all at a go.”

This information about the Hospital is not only misleading but may cause unnecessary harm and panic to the public. We wish to inform all our stakeholders and the public that the Hospital has never returned any customer or patient as purported by the video and false messages.

Ambulances transporting patients can and sometimes do arrive at the same time at hospitals. We also wish to note that Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital has not exceeded its patient admission capacity. To date the Hospital admits patients based on referral criteria and on the planned number of ward space available to accommodate patients.

At the magnitude of COVID-19 Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital appreciates that we are all overwhelmed as a people and nation due to the pandemic. However, the Hospital is committed to creating an excellent experience for all in the continuum of care.

We also remain dedicated to supporting the COVID- 19 National response, and above all, ensuring that the safety and wellbeing of our patients and staff remain our first priority.

Due to the mental and social strain of COVID-19 on front line Health Care Workers (HCW), Sir Ketumile Masire Teaching Hospital continues to provide psycho-social support to all through the on-site Wellness Centre.

We urge all citizenry of Botswana to help us to stop the spread of false information about the Hospital and its response to the pandemic. If anyone sees content online that you believe to be false or misleading, please help us by reporting it because it makes it difficult for the institution to do its work.