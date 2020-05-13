THE GHODRATI FOUNDATION CONTRIBUTES P50, 000.00 TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND

The Ghodrati Foundation has contributed P50, 000.00 to the COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund established by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The Foundation, a private non-profit organization, through its donation, pledged its commitment to supporting the Government of the Republic of Botswana, institutions, organizations, and individuals for the betterment of the nation.

Over the last three years, the Foundation’s flagship programme, the Ghodrati Foundation Scholarship, has supported dozens of students in Botswana with their tertiary education. Lorato Mokgatle, a beneficiary of the foundation who is in her first year at New Era College, studying for her Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics explained that, “this scholarship has been a stepladder for my dreams. I can finally go into the career I’ve always wanted.”

Given the financial challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic has brought about to Batswana citizens and residents, the Ghodrati Foundation is providing an additional tuition subsidy of P62, 300.00 to scholarship students and beneficiaries for the current semester to ease their financial obligations during the pandemic.

“Every good deed, regardless of it being big or small can make a positive impact right now. We must continue cooperating and working together collectively to combat the effects of this pandemic.” Said Co-Founder of the Ghodrati Foundation, Mrs. F. Ghodrati.

The Ghodrati Foundation was invited by the Office of the President to present its contribution of P50,000.00 to His Honour, The Vice President of the Republic of Botswana, Mr. Slumber Tsogwane this past Friday, May 8th, 2020. The Foundation will continue giving back to the community and hopes that its efforts will assist the Government and the people of Botswana.