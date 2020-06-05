The Grand Palm Resort is Open for Business

The Grand Palm Hotel, Casino and Convention Resort temporarily ceased business operations following a notice from the Ministry of Investment, Trade & Industry on 26 March 2020 relating to the global health concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19). More than two months later, restrictions have been lifted enabling The Grand Palm to reopen on 27 May 2020 under certain provisions. These include daily temperature screening and record keeping of guests at the casino entrance, frequent sanitising of public areas, wiping commonly touched surfaces and the deployment of extra hand sanitiser dispensers to key public and employee areas.

The resort’s gaming activities have resumed with slot machines operating 24 hours a day, and table games operating daily from 14h00 to 02h00 under strict guidelines. These restrictions include a limited number of players per tables game and alternate slot machines being disabled to ensure adherence to social distancing requirements.

As per government legislation, hotels and dining establishments will reopen on 05 June 2020. For guests wishing to stay over, the luxurious Peermont Walmont hotel will be operational, with limited services, and the rooms will be disinfected on a regular basis. The Beef Baron Grill and Rib Room will resume normal trade, serving plated meals to a limited number of guests. Those in need of some rejuvenation and pampering can visit the Camelot Spa where a range of spa treatments and therapies guaranteed to de-stress, re-energise and transform body and mind. The remaining facilities at the resort will remain temporarily closed.

“We are thrilled to reopen and welcome our guests back to The Grand Palm. Peace of mind remain paramount during these uncertain times, and that is why we have enforced a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures to ensure the well-being and safety of our guests. In addition, our employees have also been fully briefed and educated on best hygiene practices,” comments Charlene Ludick, Regional General Manager for Peermont Global Botswana.

Guests need to continue practising good hygiene, wear mandatory protective face masks and practise social distancing. Any guest with the advised symptoms of fever, flu or respiratory problems will be asked to consult a health care professional immediately.

The Grand Palm is a Peermont resort. Visit www.grandpalm.bw for more information and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.