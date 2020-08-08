THREE STAFF MEMBERS OF NATIONAL HEALTH LABORATORY (USED FOR CONDUCTING COVID-19 TESTS) SUSPENDED

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Wellness Kabelo Ebineng has confirmed that three staff members at the National Health Laboratory (NHL) have been suspended.

While sources state that the staff members were suspended for falsifying the COVID-19 results, Ebineng denies.

“What I confirm is that three staff members at the National Health Lab have been suspended,” he said. “We are still looking into their issues; their suspensions have nothing to do with falsifying results.”

The NHL is one of the few local labs used to conduct Covid-19 results.