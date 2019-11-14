Time running out on UDC

Less than 14 days remain to challenge election results

LETLHOGILE MPUANG

The Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) is yet to make a major breakthrough in its investigations to support its claims of rigging in the recent general elections, UDC spokesman Moeti Mohwasa has said.

With less than 14 days to go before the courts close the door on suits from the elections, Mohwasa told The Botswana Gazette in a brief interview yesterday (Monday) that their investigations were yet to be completed.

“We are still investigating,” he said. “Once we have completed our investigations, we will make our next move. We are hoping to have completed the investigations before the 24th of this month, so there is nothing more than that for now.”

He confirmed reports that the party was likely to challenge results in 15 constituencies but would not elaborate. According to a weekend newspaper, the UDC will challenge results mostly in the southern part of Botswana such as Gaborone Bonnington North, Gaborone Bonnington South, Gantsi South, Molepolole North, Lentsweletau-Mmopane, Mogoditshane, Tlokweng and Ramotswa.

According to the Electoral Act, election petitions must be submitted within 30 days after the date of the election.