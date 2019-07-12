Tough contest for Southern regions

Kanye North

In 2014, a total of 9684 people voted in favour of the opposition (UDC 5654 and BCP 4030), meaning that 61 percent of the voters preferred these two. On the other hand, the BDP garnered 5726 votes or 37, while the independent candidate in the running had a paltry 473 votes or 3 percent.

Even though the UDC had the upper hand as in 2014, Thapelo Letsholo of the BDP is likely to give them a run for their money, considering that he has the backing of Kentse Rammidi who returned to the ruling party after contesting as a BCP candidate in the previous elections. Letsholo also surprised many after he defeated the current MP Patrick Ralotsia in the primary elections. However, news from the ground in Kanye indicates that Otlaadisa Koosaletse might claim the constituency as he has the backing of community leaders who think Letsholo is not doing enough to win them over.

Kanye South

Figures from the 2014 general elections indicate that 18740 people registered to vote and of that figure 15761 actually voted. A total of 8771 voted for the opposition (UDC and BCP combined) whereas 6690 voted for the BDP. This means that 56 percent of the voters were in favour of the UDC and the BCP, compared to the 44 percent that preferred the ruling party. The UDC’s Victor Phologolo is well aware of how a combination of the UDC and the BCP might work for him as the 2014 statistics indicate that he goes in with the upper hand as the constituency is currently under the UDC. But Lebogang Kwape of the BDP might affect Phologolo’s aspirations of going to Parliament. Kwape is nevertheless also believed not to be doing enough to convince voters to come to his side. The UDC seems to be highly favoured in the constituency.

Molapowabojang-Mmathethe

In the last general elections, the combined opposition got 49 percent of the vote while 51 percent went to the BDP.

The BDP has an upper hand in the constituency and it is likely to retain it with their candidate in Edwin Dikoloti. He seems to be the people’s favourite in the constituency with his popular soccer tournaments that have made him a familiar figure, compared to his opponent Prince Dibeela of the UDC. However, Dibeela is expected to use his experience in politics to claim the constituency that has been under the BDP for more than 15 years. The BDP has an upper hand in this constituency.

Jwaneng-Mabutsane

The constituency is currently under the berth of the UDC which got 6613 votes of the 13223 people who voted against the BCP’s 541 votes, taking the figure for those who voted for the opposition to 7154. The number translates to 54 percent against 46 percent of the BDP that garnered 6069 votes. Shawn Nthaile and the UDC still have unresolved issues in this area. Last year former Jwaneng mayor Tsietsi Oodira Kwenje and his followers quit the party decrying lack of attention to their grievances. Kwenje was contesting against Nthaile in the BNF primary elections. Nthaile will contest for the constituency against Reginald Reatile who is said to be enjoying a lot of backing from President Mokgweetsi Masisi. The ground is level in this constituency and it is open for anyone to claim it.

Kgalagadi North

The 2014 general elections saw 10205 registering to vote with 9235 of them turning up to the polls. Of that figure, the opposition in UDC and BCP accumulated 4587 votes, which translates to 49.6 percent with 50.4 percent (4648) voting in favour of the ruling party. The last elections statistics indicate that both parties will go to 2019 on level ground but it is the BDP’s Talita Monnakgotla who is expected to use her prominence as a business lady to give the UDC a run for their money. This is the woman who surprised many by thrashing Itumeleng Moipisi in the party primary elections. But Monnakgotla will not have it easy as 2014 statistics indicate that the constituency is for anyone to take.

Takatokwane

It was a close call in the previous elections, with the ruling party claiming the constituency with a margin of 130 voters. A total of 5074 preferred the BDP whereas 4944 were in favour of the UDC. In this constituency, a total of 11897 registered to vote in the last elections but only 10529 voted, 5455 of them for the opposition. This means that 52 percent of voters were in favour of the UDC and the BCP. The BDP, on the other hand, had a share of 48 percent with 5074 votes. Tshoganetso Leuwe (BDP) seems to be a prominent figure in the constituency. Considering that he defeated the incumbent Ngaka Ngaka in the primary elections, he will be aware of the threat that the UDC may pose in with Filbert Nagafela. This will also be a close contest.

Thamaga-Kumakwane

A total of 16896 registered to vote the last general elections with 14417 turning up to actually vote. Of these, 7155 (50 percent) voted for the UDC and the BCP combined whereas 7053 (49 percent) opted for the BDP that won the constituency. The remaining 209 (one percent) voted for independent candidates. The constituency remains open for both parties.

Moshupa- Manyana

This is a constituency that was won by the BDP in the 2014 general elections, courtesy of the current President Mokgweetsi Masisi who amassed 6831 votes from the 12619 people who voted. The figure translates to 54 percent against 5788 or 46 percent of both the UDC and the BCP combined. Karabo Gare took over as the constituency MP last year after Masisi became president. Masisi is expected to work to Gare’s favour and court more people to vote for the latter in an area that is expected to be claimed by the BDP with little sweat.