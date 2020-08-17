Two Men Arrested for Possession of P318 000 Worth of Dagga

The Botswana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of two Batswana men who were found to have been in possession of seven bags of a substance suspected to be dagga and money amounting to P32 000 in Goodhope.

At Goodhope, the Police seized a substance, which was found in one of the vehicles used by the duo, estimated to weigh 120kg with a street value of P318 000.

“The suspects, aged 31 and 34 were arrested in the Goodhope Policing area and kept in custody while police investigations continue. Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspected dagga was likely smuggled into Botswana through an ungazetted point of entry,” a statement from the BPS reads.