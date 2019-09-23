UDC in school row over sanitary pads

Head of Maun Senior Secondary School has turned down a UDC offer to distribute sanitary pads to students while she gladly accepted air-conditioners from the BDP

SESUPO RANTSIMAKO

FRANCISTOWN: The Maun region of the Umbrella for Democratic Party (UDC) has threatened to forcibly enter Maun Senior Secondary School and distribute sanitary pads to students.

This follows the school head Selebatso Modisaemang rejecting a request by the UDC’s regional leadership to donate sanitary pads to her school last week while she had allegedly accepted a donation of air-conditioners from the Botswana Democratic Party recently.

According to the UDC’s parliamentary candidate for Maun East, Modisaemang has also influenced other schools in Maun to reject the offer. The candidate, Goretetse Kekgonegile, says the party was distributing sanitary pads in schools in his constituency and wanted to extend the assistance to Maun SSS where the school head turned the offer down without advancing reasons.

“She declined our donation when she knows that lack of sanitary pads contributes to poor exam results,” Kekgonegile said in interview. “The school is always among the bottom five in performance. Being a woman we thought she would understand priorities for the girl child.”

“Should she continue to turn us down, we will be left with no other option but to forcibly gain entry and distribute these sanitary pads. How can the school head reject sanitary pads that are badly needed by the students when she recently received a donation of air-condtioners from the BDP?”

Efforts by The Botswana Gazette to contact Modisaemang proved futile at the time of going to press as her office phone rang unanswered.