WEEKEND POST JOURNALISTS COULD BE RELEASED SHORTLY
Letlhogile Mpuang
We understand that the two Weekend Post Newspaper Journalist (Dave Baaitse and Kenneth Mosekiemang), who were arrested yesterday, could be released shortly.
The two are currently being interrogated by the Police and the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS). They are being questioned in the presence of their lawyer Dick Bayford.
The Journalists are said to be facing a charge for common nuisance. Weekend Post Editor Aubrey Lute says the location where the Journalists were detained while photographing is an un-gazetted area and there are no signs of restrictions. The building is said to be a DIS office in Block 3.