ZCC TO REMAIN CLOSED
The members of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) won’t be opening anytime soon as churches continue to open the gates of worship.
ZCC Bishop Dr BE Lekganyane has announced that their churches will remain closed until further notice.In a public statement released, Lekganyane said it is not yet safe to resume services at ZCC churches.
The directive will impact all churches, even outside the country. The directive follows President Mokgweetsi Masisi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcements that churches can congregate with a maximum of 50 people or less depending on the space available.