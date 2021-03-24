How To Use Market Studies To Your Advantage

In these uncertain times that we find ourselves in, just like with every market, it is imperative to find out how the market is performing and to conduct feasibility studies, especially for individual property investors as well as institutional investors/stakeholders.

Here are the four reasons why you should consider engaging property consultants to conduct feasibility studies and advise you on current market dynamics to benefit your prospective investments and existing portfolio:

Where, what and why? Where you make your real estate investment, it should be with the aim of maximising returns. For existing real estate portfolios, appointing a consultant to conduct a market research/feasibility study will allow you to pivot your investment strategy and take account of the market volatility brought upon by the pandemic

Buy, sell or hold? Just like investing in the stock market, the real estate transaction game needs to consider whether now is the right time to ‘buy’ or ‘sell’ property or ‘hold’ what they currently have. Advisory services based on research can offer insights into what is right for your property portfolio.

Importance of market data: For stakeholders such as financial institutions, corporate property investors and analysts, feasibility studies give insight into important data on buyer/seller and landlords/tenants change in behaviour pre-COVID and during COVID, which can help in decision-making.

Exploring your options: Do you have a property sitting and are not sure what to do with it? Has the use of your property not proved to be viable any more? Knowing what the markets need can certainly help you capitalise on the best way to unlock value for your property.

Tempest Gold can conduct market research as well as advise you on the best course of action to get the most of your property portfolio.

