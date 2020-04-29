UBSRC CONFRONTS MANAGEMENT ON THE PROPOSED e-LEARNING

The University of Botswana Student Representative Council (UBSRC) notes the proposed utilization of online teaching and learning as a mitigating factor of the academic constraints that have been brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

We hold the view that this is a noble idea on paper and will ideally deal with many of the challenges that Tertiary Education is confronted with in the current time. However there are certain undeniable and irrefutable facts that will largely undermine and malign whatever the intended gains of this initiative are.

Internet connectivity in some parts of this country is bad and near non existent. The vast majority of our students who reside in such areas will not at all benefit from this dispensation. Over and above a stable internet connection, students need to be well resourced to be able to use these platforms. Resourced in so far as the requisite gadgets i.e computers, laptops, tablets as well as finances to purchase internet bundles and other services. The fact here is, some of our students do not have both. The overcrowding in the computer labs of our University provides a clear indication to this fact. Some of the universities in the region who have went the route of online learning have ensured that students are adequately resourced. For example Wits University in South Africa has provided its students will laptops for this arrangements as well as 20GB of data daily! Lecturers and instructors need to be ably trained to be able to facilitate an online form of teaching and lecturing. This is an alien form of instruction in this University, training for those carrying it out and us receiving cannot be over emphasized, if we are to achieve the intended gains. There is need for a clear explanation and plan on how the practical components of the courses will be catered for. These form the fundamental part of the programme and any progress that does not include it, is futile.

It goes without saying that tertiary education finds itself in dire straits as a result of the prevailing circumstances. We are all at our wits end trying to navigate through these challenges. However we hold a considered view that we cannot run the risk of creating another problem in our noble attempts to solve an existing one.

All students of the university are paying customers who have a legitimate expectation to be served just as well and equitably as the next student. We hold the view that should we forge forth with online learning without dealing with the above mentioned facts, a lot of our students will be left behind and henceforth robbed of their legitimate right to a service and right to an education.

We cannot endorse a programme of online learning if it does not cater for every student. If it cannot be for every single student as we anticipate it to be the case, then our considered view is that it should not be at all!

SIGNED:

UBSRC

President

Tumelo Legase