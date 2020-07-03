The Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism wishes to inform members of the public that, following the mysterious deaths of elephants in the areas around Seronga since March 2020, to date, 275 elephant carcasses have been verified against the 356 reported cases.

Furthermore investigations regarding the unexplained deaths of elephants are still ongoing.

The public is also informed that three Laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Canada have been identified to process the samples taken from the dead elephants which will be interpreted against field veterinary assessments of clinically ill and dead elephants.

Members of the public are assured that, tusks are being removed from the dead elephants and carcasses within proximity to human settlements continue to be destroyed. The ongoing investigations, into the deaths of the elephants, have revealed no evidence of poaching so far.

The Ministry will therefore, keep the public informed of any developments.

[Signed]

K. D. Maselesele

FOR/ A.g Permanent Secretary

MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT, NATURAL RESOURCES, CONSERVATION AND TOURISM