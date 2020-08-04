PRESS RELEASE : STOP THE REPRESSION ON THE PEOPLE OF ZIMBABWE

Press Release – 3rd August 2020

For Immediate Release

The Umbrella For Democratic Change (UDC) is deeply concerned regarding the gross human rights violations that are currently going on in Zimbabwe.

The UDC has noted reports of harassment, abduction and torture of opposition members and those critical of the Emerson Mnangagwa regime. There have also been reports of some members of the opposition disappearing without trace in this continuous crack down on dissent.

The UDC calls upon the government of Zimbabwe to respect the rights of its People to peacefully protest against economic mismanagement.

Inflation currently stands at 800% under the leadership of Mnangagwa.

The UDC condemns what has now become common feature for repressive and corrupt regimes to hide behind the guise of the fight against the Corona pandemic to curtail civil liberties and crack down on dissent. The Covid 19 pandemic should not be used to cover up the failures of rulers to address socio- economic challenges in their countries.

The UDC calls upon SADC to engage with the Zimbabwean government and condemn in the strongest possible terms the brutal repression taking place in that country.

Press Release distributed by UDC Communications.