Orebonye Lifts OCK Next To the Summit

OCK now one point off the top spot

BONGANI MALUNGA

Tusmisang Orebonye helped Moroccan outfit OCK Khouribga secure a much needed 2-1 victory over promotion rivals and previously second placed Wydad Feis in the Botola 2 (First Division) this past Saturday. The two sides locked horns with ambitions of keeping up and possibly eclipsing league leaders Olympique Dcheira.

The top two teams at the end of the season will get automatic promotion to the Moroccan premier league while the third placed team will have to compete in the promotional playoffs. OCK entered the match in third place following last week’s 1-0 defeat against Dcheira, they knew that only a win could send them closer to the top and they duly obliged by collecting maximum points.

The icing on the cake for OCK was Dcheira’s failure to collect maximum points this weekend as they drew 0-0 against KAC Kenitra, as a result OCK are now only one point off the top spot. Orebonye opened the scoring as he rose highest during a well drilled set piece, his powerful header proved too strong for the Wydad Feis goalkeeper who was helpless as the ball went past him despite his best efforts to make contact with the ball. OCK then conceded a penalty in the second half and Wydad scored from the resultant

spot kick to make the score level.

Not to be discouraged by the equaliser, OCK pushed on for a winner and their efforts were rewarded when Saad Rharbaoui scored from close range after a well delivered free kick evaded the Wydad defenders for the OCK player to slot the ball home. OCK’s next game will take place this Sunday against bottom placed Casablanca FC.