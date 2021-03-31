P40M Police Training Helicopters Finally Arrive

has made the final handover of the third Enstrom 480B Helicopter to the Botswana Police Service Air Support Branch. The BPS-14 is the last of the 3 helicopters to be delivered to Botswana. The first BPS-11 was delivered in November 2020 and is already in operation in Botswana.
The project was facilitated by the Safomar Group of companies offering the Botswana Police Service Air Support a turn-key solution. This included the Aircraft Type Acquisition to Mission Equipment Selection and integration, Maintenance Support Services, Spares Support and Supply and Pilot and Engineer Training.