Samantha Mogwe drops new single

After taking a brief hiatus, singer/songwriter Samantha Mogwe has released a brand new single, “Beautiful,” that is currently on high rotation on the airwaves. The song is a fusion of neo-soul, Afro-beat and the trapsoul written by the songbird and arranged and produced by KD Bangers.

It is available for streaming on all digital platforms “The song is a timely love letter to someone who needs to be reminded of who they are,” Mogwe said soon after the song was released last week. “It is a gentle reminder that you are worthy of beauty and joy and

all the great things that could ever happen to you and for you.”

Samantha Mogwe is a singer and songwriter who fuses elements of neo-soul and RnB in her craft. She embodies the spirit of using music as a tool to touch people across any divide.

She has performed on numerous stages in her native Botswana, as well as in South Africa, Namibia, Ethiopia and Sweden, sharing the stage with the likes of Zahara, The Soil, Zonke, Joe Thomas, Kenny Latimore, Lira, Micasa and the late Hugh Masikela.

This multifaceted artist is a wife, mother, radio presenter, voice coach, a businesswoman, and a fitness enthusiast all wrapped into one.

The songbird has won multiple awards, among them a YAMAs award (Yarona FM Music Awards) for “Best Female Artist for the Year” and a BOMU Award (Botswana Music Union Awards) winner for “Best Packaged Album,” affirming her ability to capture the hearts of different audiences.

Samantha is a talented artist who believes in and continues to encourage the African-rooted culture of collaborations and creating timeless music.