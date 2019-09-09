The last time Malawi defeated Zebras was in 2003

Malawi unbeaten in regulation time in 2019

“We have learned from our previous mistakes” – Mogorosi

BONGANI MALUNGA

New Zebras coach Adel Amrouche will make his debut as they take on Malawi in the preliminary round of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers at the Francistown Sports Complex on Saturday(4pm).

Malawi will enter the game on the back of an encouraging display in the COSAFA Cup which was held in June, they played in the Plate Final whereby they were beaten on penalties by South Africa.

The Malawian team has not been beaten in regulation time in 2019, the only two defeats they suffered were on penalties in the COSAFA Cup. Their 2019 form is in stark contrast to their dismal spell of form towards the end of 2018, in this spell they suffered four defeats and recorded one draw.

Zebras’ recent record against Malawi

Zebras will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten run against their Southern African counterparts and advance to the next round of the qualifiers. Despite having a superior head to head record against Botswana, Malawi have failed to beat the Zebras in any of their last six encounters, a run that stretches back to 2003.

The 2003 game was a COSAFA Cup Quarterfinal, the game ended 1-1 in regulation time, Zebras legend Masego Ntshingane scored in the first half before his goal was cancelled out by Moses Chavula three minutes from time as Zebras looked destined for their first ever semifinal berth.

The gut punching equalizer demoralized Zebras as they lost 4-1 in the penalty shootout, since then Botswana has turned a corner by knocking out Malawi in the 2006 World Cup Qualifiers, drawing twice in route to the 2012 AFCON tournament, beating them in a friendly in 2013 and drawing 1-1 in the group stages of last year’s COSAFA Cup.

The Zebras squad started arriving for camp on Monday and they squad officially met Amrouche for the first time. One of Zebras’ leading scorers in the last few years, Joel Mogorosi, told Gazette Sport that they are looking forward to the game and they have learned from their mistakes in the CHAN games against Zambia.

“International football is not easy at all, we are confident but we know that we have to work hard to stamp our authority on the game and give ourselves a chance to win. Winning our home game would be a great advantage because that will give us more confidence for the return leg. Against Zambia we drew 0-0 at home and we managed to score two away goals in Zambia although we eventually lost, this showed us that we are capable of scoring goals on opposition territory. We have learned from our previous mistakes, we now see the importance of doubling our efforts to win at home, this will help us stand a better chance of winning the game,” Mogorosi told this publication.