Amos has already qualified for the IAAF Diamond League final

Amos is 9 points ahead of his nearest challenger

Three more men’s 800m races left before the final

BONGANI MALUNGA

Nijel Amos has officially qualified for the final of the men’s 800m IAAF Diamond League with three races to spare. Ngele has assumed an unassailable lead in the 800m Diamond League standings with 23 points from his first three races.

Amos has recorded two wins and one second place spot in the first three Diamond League editions of the year, this has seen him accumulate enough points to be guaranteed of a top eight place in the qualification standings ahead of the final (August 29, in Zurich).

With 23 points so far, Amos will not be surpassed by any other athlete who is outside the top eight of the rankings as he has clinched his place in the final. There are three more men’s 800m races left before the final, the rest of the competitors will be fighting to accumulate more points to reach the final.

The last three races before the final will be in Lausanne (July 5), Monaco (July 12) and London (July 20). A recent rule change in the Diamond League format dictates that the top eight athletes in each category will face off in the final slated for August, the winner of the final will then be declared the Diamond Trophy winner.

Amos is aiming to become the first men’s 800m athlete to win a fourth Diamond League crown, he is also aiming to eclipse Amantle Montsho as the most successful Motswana in the history of the competition with both track stars locked on three trophies.

Although he could now rest easy and prepare for the final in order to prevent injuries which derailed him last year, Amos has not yet declared whether or not he will participate in any of the last three races. After the Diamond League season, Amos will set his sights on the IAAF World Championships which are slated for September. The World Championships stage is the only senior competition in which Amos is yet to win a medal and he is on a mission to end his medal drought in the tournament.

• The table illustrates the men’s 800m IAAF Diamond League qualification standings

• Athletes tied on points are separated on technicalities