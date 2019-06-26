BAA goes for elections

Mooketsi amongst contenders for presidency

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana Athletics Association (BAA) will, this Saturday, stage its Annual General Meeting at a venue to be communicated during the week, the association mouthpiece Ipolokeng Ramatshaba has told this publication.

In an interview with Gazette Sport, the BAA mouthpiece says the AGM will also comprise of elections which will see new changes following the initiation of the new constitution which was implemented last year. “Remember that BAA will soon turn into a secretariat so we have put in place a new constitution which is expected to pave way for that secretariat. Unlike in the past years contenders will vie for the for the presidency, vice president-technical, finance and administration posts,” he said “We have gotten rid of positions like public relations officer and treasurer just to mention a few.”

BAA holds its elections every four years and the last time the association held its elections was in 2015 when Moses Bantsi assumed the presidency. His stay in the office was however short-lived as he resigned in 2017 which many believed was in solidarity to his then secretary general in Kebaitse Legojane who was struck with a motion of no confidence by affiliates, the then vice president Ronald Masalila also called it a day in the after effects.

Following that, BAA held elections for the vacant positions an instance that ultimately saw Thari Mooketsi being elected as president. Even though Ramatshaba did not want to disclose the names of people contending for seats for this weekend’s elections, Gazette Sport understands that Mooketsi is amongst them as he intends to retain the athletics leadership.

This is the man who recently publicly had a clash with the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, Tshekedi Khama. He boldly accused Minister Khama of not telling the truth on why the relays teams failed to travel to the World Relays which were held in Yokohama, Japan. Mooketsi is expected to vie for the athletics hot seat with Phapane Botlhale of Palapye Athletics club.

Gazette Sport has also established that the vice president administration post will pit Oabona Theetso of Jwaneng Athletics Club against Olebogeng Oitebetse (Tlokweng Athletics Club) and Major Edward Joseph of BDF Athletics Club. The vice president technical post will, on the other hand, be contested by Kenneth Kikwe of Orapa Athletics Club and Rampha Mosweu. The vice president finance post currently has a sole contender in Raymond Phale. Meanwhile today (Wednesday) marks as the deadline for affiliates who intend to stand for elections.