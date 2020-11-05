Babui, Mothibedi To Headline Exciting Night of Local Boxing

BONGANI MALUNGA

Local boxers Tshepang ‘Gearbox’ Babui and Onkarabile ‘Scara’ Mothibedi will headline what is set to be a thrilling night for boxing fans on November 27 at Grand Palm, Gaborone. The two young boxers will slug it out for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) African Bantamweight title. The WBF sanctioned fight is a SCUD Missile Promotions event and it will also feature five other bouts on the night.

Thuso ‘SCUD’ Khubamang told Gazette Sport that after successfully hosting an impressive boxing title fight last year WBF was more than happy to support them to host a fully local event. The main title fight between Babui and Mothibedi is an eagerly anticipated fight between two boxers who are experienced in the professional boxing scene.

Babui is a formidable boxer who thrives on being evasive, his opponents barely land punches against him as he is a good defensive boxer. Another key strength of his is his ability to be a power hitter with both hands. Gerabox, as he is affectionately known, has participated in 9 professional fights winning 6 drawing once and suffering 2 defeats.

Mothibedi is also a dominant force, he is an entertainer as much as he is a mean slugger. He is always on the offensive and usually takes the opponent head on to gain control of the fight, he is fast and lands powerful shots. Scara is also defensively gifted. He has participated in 5 professional fights, winning 3 and losing 2.

The contrasting styles of the boxers will make for good viewing as they will stay true to their style while entertaining the crowd. Other bouts on the night will see Tshepiso Mokgadi facing Kgotla Baeti (6 rounds), Kagiso Bagwasi will also fight against Gomotsang Gaasite in another 6 round bout.

Thabiso Mpolokang will face Moabi Ngaka in a four round bout while the other four round bout will feature Tshepo Khutloeng and Basha Motlhane. In a historic moment for local boxing, Botswana will see its first ever professional heavyweight bout between Kenneth Otsweleng and Harry Kgakge. Tickets for the fight are sold at P200 while the VIP (ringside) seat tickets are sold at P400.