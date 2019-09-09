Bakwadi’s impressive continental showings persist

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Ofentse Bakwadi continued with his continental impressive performances from the African Karate Championships by winning two bronze medals in individual and team kata at the African Games.

He won the same medals at the Africa Karate Championships which were held in Gaborone last month. Speaking with Gazette Sport on the sidelines of the karate competition at the African Games, Bakwadi stated that he is delighted with his performances which show that he is consistent. “I only need to work hard to improve and the ultimate goal is improving at all times. You know it’s really my dream to make it to the Tokyo Olympics and I will not rest until I achieve that,” he stated.

However, Bakwadi believes he could have done even much better if he was supported enough to thoroughly prepare for the competitions. “The only way to beat these guys is if I get better training because I always clash with the guys who train in Europe and in most instances it is the same guys at all times,” the 2019 African Karate Championships individual kata bronze medalist stated. “They dedicate all their time to karate and do not have daily jobs, so imagine if I was also doing the same, defeating them could be an easy thing for me. I can only beat these guys and bring home better medals only if I am supported to go for international training.”

Meanwhile team Botswana managed to win four medals in Karate at the games held in Rabat, Morocco. This is a decline compared to the 2015 African Games which were held in Congo, Brazzaville on which the karate team managed to win five medals (one silver and four bronzes).

The country’s medals came courtesy of Bakwadi in the individual kata and male kata team made up of Bakwadi, Vincent Magalie and Boemo Ramasimong. The ladies kata team comprising of Lesego Masimola, Centy Kgosikoma and Entle Maungwa as well as the men’s kumite team encompassing of Katlego Tsenene, Gabriel Ramasimong, Lemogang Koolopile and Thebe Duna also settled for bronze medals meaning that the country have won four medals.

Karate medals take Botswana’s medal tally to seven so far at the Games with other medals coming in from Karabo Kula in Taekwondo (bronze) and Naomi Ruele (swimming) in 50m backstroke and silver in 100m backstroke.