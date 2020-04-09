Batswana Not On Most Valuable Foreign Players List

BONGANI MALUNGA

South Africa’s ABSA Premiership is widely regarded as one of the African continent’s best because it commands the widest audience in Africa. Mainly for this reason, the lure of the league has attracted some of the best foreign talent, including players from Botswana.

The list of Botswana players currently plying their trade in the ABSA Premiership includes Zebras captain Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Supersport United), Mogakolodi Ngele (Black Leopards) and Lesenya Ramoraka (Highlands Park).

Popular South African publication, “Kickoff,” recently released a list of 14 foreign players with the highest transfer value but the list did not include any players from Botswana.

The transfer value of a player is determined by a combination of factors that include the player’s intial transfer fee, contract length and estimated market value. Being such a coveted list, it excluded Batswana but had players from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Uruguay and Malawi.

Players such as Khama Billiat, Deon Hotto, Dennis Onyango and Mwape Musonda were named among the most valuable foreign players in the ABSA Premiership.

But despite being left out, Botswana players should find solace in the fact that while it may be coveted, this list is not a reflection of football ability but a market valuation determined by certain commercial factors such as the clubs for which they play.