BFA Distances Itself From Football Suspension Reports

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Botswana Football Association has dismissed recent reports stating that all football activities have been suspended as a precautionary measure to combat the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Botswana. The reports had stated that only Jwaneng Galaxy and all national teams would be allowed to compete during the suspension given their obligation to honour regional and continental fixtures.

Contacted for comment, BFA spokesman Tumo Mpatane stated that they are not in a position to provide any details of a suspension because they are yet to receive any formal communication form the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture to suspend football activities.

“We are not in a position to relay any information about a suspension. We also saw such reports circulating on social media but we cannot be drawn into talking about matters that are not official. So far we have not received a directive from the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture to suspend football activities. If we receive a communication of that sort we will then inform the media and the public at large,” Mpatane explained to Gazette Sport.

Local league football has been slowly bracing for a return with numerous clubs participating in continental games as well as promotional playoffs. For the foreseeable future, football will be played behind closed doors and clubs are still hopeful of returning to action in a few weeks. A suspension of all football activities would bring activities such as administrative courses, training and friendly matches to an end.