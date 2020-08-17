BFA YET TO RECIEVE ITS P 17.5 M RELIEF FUND FROM FIFA

Botswana Football Association (BFA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mfolo Mfolo said they have not yet received their share of P17.5 million from the FIFA COVID-19 relief fund.

FIFA announced in June 2020 that its Council has approved a total of $ 1.5 billion to help relief its member associations from the COVID-19 effects.

FIFA at the time stated that from the figure, each member association (including BFA) is entitled to a total of $ 1.5 million (approximately P17 520 000).

“We are yet to receive the money,” Mfolo said. “We are just waiting for them to credit the money into our accounts.”

He said from the money, $1 million (P11 680 000) will be used for solidarity operations whereas $ 500 000 (P5 840 000) is meant for women’s football.