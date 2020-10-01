BNOC Tokyo Olympics Preps Continue In October

MYSC approves funds for the training camps

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) will continue with preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics some time in October, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for BNOC Tuelo Serufho has said.

BNOC halted Olympic training camps late March just before the country effected its lockdown which was meant to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. Now , after stopping preparations for months, BNOC will in October continue to drill athletes for the Tokyo Olympics which have been postponed to next year.

“The Ministry of Youth Empowerment Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) has approved the funding for the training camps,” Serufho said in an interview with this publication. “ We must be able to continue with the camps when we return from the holidays in October.”

He said the camp will include the athletes that have already qualified for the Olympics and those that BNOC is hopeful that will qualify. “It is however, important to note that these athletes are from different National Associations (NSAs) that have their own plans,” he said.

So far, only five athletes in Nijel Amos (men’s 800m) and three female 400m athletes, Christine Botlogetswe , Galefele Moroko as well as Amantle Montsho, have qualified for the Olympics. Keamogetse Kenosi has also qualified for the games being the first ever local female boxer to do so. The country is yet to qualify top athletes like Naomi Ruele, Karabo Sibanda and Ofentse Bakwadi just to mention a few.