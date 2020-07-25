BNSC Grants BCA Permission To Hold National Team Trainings

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) have given Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) the green light to conduct training for some of their national teams, but strictly adhering to the COVID guidelines and protocols, a statement from BCA shows.

BCA, just like other local sporting codes have months without holding their activities which among others include national team trainings. This was meant in the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 which is continuing to infect and kill people everyday worldwide.

However, after months of inactivity and with the virus now relatively under control, the government through BNSC allowed some sporting codes to start training late last month, something which intrigued BCA to submit a return-to-the-field proposal to BNSC.

“BCA has been playing a cautious game so far in conjunction with following the protocols as prescribed by the authorities and BNSC,” BCA Secretary Sumod Damodar said in a media statement released recently. “Having embarked on the necessary steps to create a safe and healthy environment, BCA had undertaken the mandatory protocol measures at the BCA arena, at the beginning of June, following which an inspection by the BNSC was also carried out, meeting their required criterion.”

Damodar stated that after the inspection, BCA was granted approval to initiate training for the national men’s, women’s and boy’s U-19 squads. They will nevertheless have to adhere to strict COVID-19 guidelines and protocols which among others include the maintenance of temperature records and the cleaning of the ball after every eight overs.

Meanwhile, Damodar noted the COVID-19 has put the association on “back foot” for most part of 2020. “From the looks of things it is likely to keep the pressure on for most part of the remaining innings,” he said. “It is at these trying times that we need to focus on combining our strengths towards overcoming the negatives, without panicking, and at the same time individually taking responsibility to ensure that we fulfill the required measures and follow advice proffered by the government and health experts.”

The BCA national team training will also include friendly games amongst squad members who have been monitored by the association thus far. To that end, BCA have arranged three T20 games to be played on July 20th and 21st at the BCA Oval, between the men’s and boy’s U-19 squads.